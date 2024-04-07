Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after buying an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after buying an additional 1,517,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $207.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.