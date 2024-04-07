Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $98,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWM stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

