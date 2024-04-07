Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $204,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 217,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

