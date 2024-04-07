Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $270,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

