Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,867 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

