Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 9,618 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

