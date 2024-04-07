Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $149,417.93 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,286.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.92 or 0.00984703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00145981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00189096 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00048327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.43 or 0.00142127 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

