Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Wedbush

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

