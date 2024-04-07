Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 76,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,051,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

