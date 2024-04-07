Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $91.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

