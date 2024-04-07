Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

KMX stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

