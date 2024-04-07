Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

