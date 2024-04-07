Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up 2.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.3 %
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
