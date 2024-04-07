Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $24.10 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $444.75 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

