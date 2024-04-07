Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hasbro by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

