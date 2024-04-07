Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial cut Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HAYN opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $772.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

