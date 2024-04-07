HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TOMZ opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.17. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

