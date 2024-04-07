Head to Head Analysis: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) versus Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58% REE Automotive N/A -97.39% -71.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.35 -$465.79 million N/A N/A REE Automotive $1.61 million 31.01 -$114.21 million ($11.54) -0.41

Insider & Institutional Ownership

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 3 0 2.14 REE Automotive 1 0 1 0 2.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $4.36, indicating a potential upside of 179.38%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 373.68%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Volatility & Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform. It provides P7 EV Modular Platform designed for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; and Proxima Powered by REE, a class 5 fully drive-by-wire walk-in step van, which comprises EAVX and Morgan Olson body paired with REE's fully-flat modular P7 chassis and x-by-wire technology, which includes improved aerodynamics, enhanced driver ergonomics, driver visibility and safety, and enhanced maneuverability. Further, the company provides P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with REE's all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control, handling, and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, MaaS providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

