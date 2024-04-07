Head to Head Comparison: ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) & Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ImmunoGen and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 9 3 0 2.25 Shanghai Junshi Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus target price of $25.77, indicating a potential downside of 17.48%. Given ImmunoGen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than Shanghai Junshi Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -25.56% -22.11% -13.53% Shanghai Junshi Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunoGen and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ImmunoGen and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $287.61 million 28.91 -$222.93 million ($0.31) -100.74 Shanghai Junshi Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoGen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of ImmunoGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmunoGen beats Shanghai Junshi Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti-FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. As of February 12, 2024, ImmunoGen, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

