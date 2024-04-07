Head-To-Head Contrast: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 122.36% 10.50% 5.24% Advantage Energy 19.39% 6.54% 4.49%

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amplify Energy and Advantage Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.88 $392.75 million $9.66 0.71 Advantage Energy $400.81 million 2.95 $75.26 million $0.45 16.29

Amplify Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amplify Energy and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advantage Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.20%. Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $9.31, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Advantage Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

