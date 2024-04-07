Head-To-Head Review: Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) versus Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Modular Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 9.26 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($0.97) -1.64

Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Modular Medical N/A -235.93% -180.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Modular Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Modular Medical has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 167.30%. Given Modular Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, hospitable consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

