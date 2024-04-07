Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,995.70

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00006056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.42 million and $15,995.70 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.19919584 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16,137.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

