HI (HI) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $174,199.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014036 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00018347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,699.68 or 0.99945362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011422 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00127157 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052279 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $165,515.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

