Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $254.00 Price Target at HSBC

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $219.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $211.69 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day moving average of $179.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

