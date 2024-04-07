Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2,509.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 322,523 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

