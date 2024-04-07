Hop Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $76,399.59 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

