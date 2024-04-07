Horizen Price Reaches $12.84 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $190.78 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $12.84 or 0.00018502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00070780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00039789 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,858,500 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

