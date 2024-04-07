Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $122,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.3 %

HWM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. 2,417,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

