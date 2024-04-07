HSBC Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $270.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.59.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globant

Globant Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after buying an additional 319,684 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,123,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $743,382,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,404,000 after buying an additional 86,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after buying an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.