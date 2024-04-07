Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Cut by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.60 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

