IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 3.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $519.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

