JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.18) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.62) to GBX 1,040 ($13.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 736 ($9.24) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 675.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 685.43. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,132.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Inchcape’s payout ratio is presently 5,230.77%.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($55,975.40). In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($55,975.40). Also, insider Duncan Tait bought 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($74,880.49). 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

