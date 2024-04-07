Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

