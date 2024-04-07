Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

