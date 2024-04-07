International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Reduced by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. CWM LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

