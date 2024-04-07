International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

IGT has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

IGT opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. International Game Technology has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 36,332 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after buying an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

