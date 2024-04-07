Internet Computer Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $17.19 or 0.00024786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.94 billion and $95.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00069949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,194,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,172,860 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

