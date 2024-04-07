Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $68,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

Intuit stock traded up $14.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $635.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.92. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

