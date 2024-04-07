Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Intuit worth $171,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Boit C F David grew its stake in Intuit by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $635.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $647.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.92. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.