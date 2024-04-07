Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

