Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.20.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $388.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $252.04 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.