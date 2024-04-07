Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 12,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

ISRG stock opened at $388.39 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.44 and its 200-day moving average is $337.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.