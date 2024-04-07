Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lifted by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 4.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Intuitive Surgical worth $430,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.47 on Friday, hitting $388.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,247. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $252.04 and a one year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

