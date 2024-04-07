Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

