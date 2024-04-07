Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $80,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $166.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

