Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,295. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

