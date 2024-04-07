Invitoken (INVI) Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $29,483.48 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invitoken has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

