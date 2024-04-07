iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,586 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 41,234,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,882,023. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

