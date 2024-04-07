iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,586 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,234,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,882,023. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.