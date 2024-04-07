iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $118,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,420,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 394,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,825,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. 9,047,264 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

